Tamil Nadu Stars Shine Despite Gujarat's IPL Exit

P Ashok Sigamani, President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, hailed the performances of Gujarat Titans' Tamil Nadu players Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sai Kishore during their recent IPL Eliminator-1 match against Mumbai Indians. Despite brilliant innings, the Titans were outplayed by MI in Mullanpur on Friday.

Sai Sudharsan's impressive 80 off 49 balls and a dynamic 48 from Washington Sundar were not enough as Mumbai's tactical death bowling led to Gujarat's elimination from the 2025 IPL season with a 20-run defeat. Spinner Sai Kishore also contributed with two crucial wickets, yet the defending champions were unable to advance.

With Gujarat out of the competition, Mumbai Indians now proceed to the Qualifier two, facing Punjab Kings for a spot in the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The exit marks the end of the road for Gujarat, but Sigamani praised the consistency and potential of their Tamil Nadu stars, eyeing their impact on the Indian cricket horizon.

