Rohan Bopanna and Partner Exit French Open in Intense Battle

In a gripping pre-quarterfinal clash at the French Open, India's renowned tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek faced a tough defeat against second-seeded duo Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. The Indo-Czech pair, despite a strong comeback attempt, eventually bowed out with a 2-6, 6-7(5) scoreline.

The match witnessed the second seeds surge to a dominant lead, clinching the first set 6-2. A resilient performance by Bopanna in the second set saw him hold his serve effortlessly. However, Patten's formidable serving posed constant challenges for Bopanna and Pavlasek.

In a dramatic turn, the second set extended to a tie-breaker, only to see Heliovaara deliver a decisive service return winner, sealing the match. While Bopanna's journey ended here, fellow Indian Yuki Bhambri continues his campaign in the doubles category.

