India's Water Sector Shines: Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar Joins Global Smart Water Panel

In a significant development for India's water sector, Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, the Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has been appointed to the Smart Water Networks Forum's (SWAN) prestigious 5th Senior Utility Advisory Group. This announcement underscores India's pivotal role in global smart water solutions.

Dr. Manohar's selection marks a milestone, as he is the only Indian among utility leaders from five other countries, including the US, Australia, and Canada. His inclusion in this elite circle is a testament to his pioneering initiatives at BWSSB, notably in AI and data integration, positioning Bengaluru as a leader in smart water management.

The SWAN Advisory Group aims to tackle pressing utility challenges through collaboration and strategic research. Dr. Manohar attributes his success to the leadership of Karnataka's government and the dedication of the BWSSB team. He looks forward to contributing to the global dialogue on water management at the SWAN Annual Conference.

