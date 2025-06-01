Sabalenka Powers Through to French Open Quarter-Finals

In a thrilling encounter at the French Open, world number one Aryna Sabalenka battled past 16th-seed Amanda Anisimova with a 7-5, 6-3 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals. Despite early setbacks, the Belarusian tennis star turned the match in her favor to improve her record against Anisimova.

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is setting records with 33 straight-set wins this year, surpassing any other player's total tour wins. In the quarter-finals, she will face China's seventh-seed Zheng Qinwen. "Zheng is a formidable opponent," Sabalenka commented post-match.

Facing early adversity, the world number one raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set. While Anisimova challenged her, Sabalenka clinched the win with a decisive backhand. Sabalenka's focused journey continues as she aims for her first-ever French Open title.