Sabalenka Powers Through to French Open Quarter-Finals

World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a tough first set against 16th-seed Amanda Anisimova to reach the French Open quarter-finals. Sabalenka defeated Anisimova 7-5, 6-3. She now faces China's seventh-seed Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka aspires to win her first French Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:59 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the French Open, world number one Aryna Sabalenka battled past 16th-seed Amanda Anisimova with a 7-5, 6-3 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals. Despite early setbacks, the Belarusian tennis star turned the match in her favor to improve her record against Anisimova.

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is setting records with 33 straight-set wins this year, surpassing any other player's total tour wins. In the quarter-finals, she will face China's seventh-seed Zheng Qinwen. "Zheng is a formidable opponent," Sabalenka commented post-match.

Facing early adversity, the world number one raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set. While Anisimova challenged her, Sabalenka clinched the win with a decisive backhand. Sabalenka's focused journey continues as she aims for her first-ever French Open title.

