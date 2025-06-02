Gukesh's Triumph Over Carlsen: A Chess Upset

In a stunning turn of events at the Norway Chess Tournament, world champion D Gukesh took advantage of top-ranked Magnus Carlsen's blunder, clinching his first victory in a classical game against the chess giant. The upset left Carlsen visibly frustrated, showcasing the intense competition.

Gukesh, now third in the standings with 8.5 points, is only one point behind joint leaders Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana. The young chess star remained modest about his win, attributing his success to a combination of strategic play and fortune.

Despite Carlsen dominating much of the match, his critical mistake allowed Gukesh to turn the tables. This victory, a milestone for Gukesh, highlights the ever-evolving dynamics of competitive chess, promising exciting future encounters.