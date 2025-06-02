Left Menu

Gukesh's Triumph Over Carlsen: A Chess Upset

World champion D Gukesh secured a historic victory against Magnus Carlsen in a classical game at the Norway Chess Tournament. Gukesh capitalized on Carlsen's blunder, climbing to third position. Despite facing challenges, Gukesh remained composed, marking this as his first classical win over the chess legend, boosting his confidence.

Stavanger | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:54 IST
In a stunning turn of events at the Norway Chess Tournament, world champion D Gukesh took advantage of top-ranked Magnus Carlsen's blunder, clinching his first victory in a classical game against the chess giant. The upset left Carlsen visibly frustrated, showcasing the intense competition.

Gukesh, now third in the standings with 8.5 points, is only one point behind joint leaders Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana. The young chess star remained modest about his win, attributing his success to a combination of strategic play and fortune.

Despite Carlsen dominating much of the match, his critical mistake allowed Gukesh to turn the tables. This victory, a milestone for Gukesh, highlights the ever-evolving dynamics of competitive chess, promising exciting future encounters.

