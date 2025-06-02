ICC Women's 50-over WC to begin from September 30; Colombo added as neutral venue

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be held across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, the global governing body announced on Monday as Colombo comes into picture as an additional venue. Originally, India were the lone host of the eight-team ICC women's mega event which will now be played across Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and the Lankan capital. Colombo is a late addition to the list as a neutral venue considering Pakistan's stand not to travel to India for the ICC event, following the hybrid model accepted earlier this year for the Champions Trophy. Under the system, India played their matches of the showpiece at Dubai, while Pakistan and other teams competed at venues in that country.

''The event will commence with a blockbuster clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women's Cricket World Cup returns to the country after 12 years,'' the ICC said in a media release. The first semifinal will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, and the second semifinal will be played on October 30 in Bengaluru.

The finalists will have at least two days to prepare for the decider, with the title clash to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2. Apart from hosts India, defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa will take part in the event. Pakistan and Bangladesh were the latest entrants to the World Cup, having punched their tickets after finishing in the top two of the six-team qualifier tournament in April. India are seeking their maiden title in the tournament, where the Aussies are the most successful team with seven title wins.

