Left Menu

PM Modi lauds feats of Indian players in different sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Indian wrestlers performance as phenomenal in the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025.In separate posts on X, Modi praised the latest performance of Indian players in different sports.He said on X, Indias accomplishments in sports continue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:32 IST
PM Modi lauds feats of Indian players in different sports
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Indian wrestlers' performance as phenomenal in the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025.

In separate posts on X, Modi praised the latest performance of Indian players in different sports.

He said on X, ''India's accomplishments in sports continue! Congrats to our wrestlers for their phenomenal performance at the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025, bringing home 21 medals, including 6 Golds. Our Nari Shakti has given their best ever performance at the Ranking Series, making this feat even more memorable.'' This sporting performance will inspire several upcoming athletes, he added.

In another post, he said India is proud of its contingent for their stupendous performance at the recently held 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

The hard work and determination of every athlete were clearly visible throughout the tournament, he said.

The prime minister also showered praise on chess world champion D Gukesh, who got his revenge on Magnus Carlsen as he pounced on a blunder by the world no.1 to defeat him for the first time in a classical game.

He said, ''An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025