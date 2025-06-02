PM Modi lauds feats of Indian players in different sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Indian wrestlers' performance as phenomenal in the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025.

In separate posts on X, Modi praised the latest performance of Indian players in different sports.

He said on X, ''India's accomplishments in sports continue! Congrats to our wrestlers for their phenomenal performance at the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025, bringing home 21 medals, including 6 Golds. Our Nari Shakti has given their best ever performance at the Ranking Series, making this feat even more memorable.'' This sporting performance will inspire several upcoming athletes, he added.

In another post, he said India is proud of its contingent for their stupendous performance at the recently held 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

The hard work and determination of every athlete were clearly visible throughout the tournament, he said.

The prime minister also showered praise on chess world champion D Gukesh, who got his revenge on Magnus Carlsen as he pounced on a blunder by the world no.1 to defeat him for the first time in a classical game.

He said, ''An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)