Yograj Singh backs PBKS to trounce RCB in IPL 2025 final but issues massive Virat Kohli warning

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh believes Punjab Kings can lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy by staging Royal Challengers Bengaluru's downfall in the final of the 18th season in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The pulsating contest in the world's biggest cricket stadium is expected to deliver a spectacle unlike the Qualifier 1 contest, which was one-way traffic in Bengaluru's favour. Yograj, who believes Punjab can pip RCB, emphasised the importance of franchise stalwart Virat Kohli's wicket, which could dictate the title's fate.

"If Punjab doesn't get Virat out, then they are in trouble. If he doesn't get out, then he can chase 250 or 300. I believe Punjab can win. The game is done if Virat doesn't get out in the first 10 overs. My senses say Punjab will win," Yograj told ANI. Virat's sublime form has been fundamental to Bengaluru's success, considering runs have flown briskly from his bat. He is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 614 runs under his belt at 55.82, striking at 146.53, steering RCB to its first final in nine years. The 36-year-old has represented Bengaluru in three IPL (2009, 2011, 2016) finals and registered figures of 7,11 and 54.

Yograj identified the Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who holds the potential to take the game away from Bengaluru just like Virat. Shreyas has added the firepower to Punjab's batting lineup. With 39 sixes to his name, Shreyas has displayed his exquisite timing and brute force. Only Lucknow Super Giants power-hitter Nicholas Pooran (4) has tallied more than Shreyas in the ongoing season. "Punjab has a wonderful captain. He is an amazing player. The game will be between Punjab's captain and Virat Kohli. If RCB has Virat, Punjab has Shreyas Iyer. Punjab should win. If Virat can win RCB a game from any position, Shreyas can do it as well," he added.

Shreyas has appeared in two IPL finals and has stayed unbeaten on both occasions, with 65* for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in 2020 and 6* against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)