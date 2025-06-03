Left Menu

Tennis-Sublime Sinner marches on in Paris with drubbing of Rublev

Rublev did not play at all badly, but after failing to convert either of the two break points he had in the opening game he could make little impression. World number one Sinner was at least pushed hard in the third set as Rublev threw caution to the wind but he pounced to break the Russian's serve in the 10th game to stretch his streak of wins in Grand Slams to 18 matches.

Updated: 03-06-2025 02:09 IST
Top seed Jannik Sinner continued his serene French Open progress with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 drubbing of Russian Andrey Rublev to reach the quarter-finals in ominous fashion on Monday. Ruthlessly efficient from the baseline, the Italian dissected world number 15 Rublev's game in stunning fashion to make light work of the Court Philippe Chatrier night match.

The 23-year-old, bidding to win a third successive Grand Slam title after his triumphs in New York and Melbourne, has won 12 out of 12 sets so far on the Parisian clay and is beginning to look unstoppable in his quest for a first French crown. Rublev did not play at all badly, but after failing to convert either of the two break points he had in the opening game he could make little impression.

World number one Sinner was at least pushed hard in the third set as Rublev threw caution to the wind but he pounced to break the Russian's serve in the 10th game to stretch his streak of wins in Grand Slams to 18 matches.

