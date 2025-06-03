Left Menu

Soccer-OL Lyonnes appoint Giraldez to replace Montemurro as manager

OL Lyonnes have appointed former Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez as manager to replace Joe Montemurro, the French women's league champions said. Under Montemurro, who was appointed coach of the Australian women's national team on Monday, Lyonnes were crowned Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time in the 2024-25 season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 08:02 IST
OL Lyonnes have appointed former Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez as manager to replace Joe Montemurro, the French women's league champions said. Giraldez coached Barcelona from 2021 to 2024, winning two Women's Champions Leagues, three league titles, two Copa de la Reina trophies and three Spanish Super Cups.

The Spaniard, who has signed a three-year contract, joins the French club from NWSL side Washington Spirit. Both teams are part of the multi-club structure operated by the Michele Kang-owned Kynisca Sports International. "The club's history, ambition, and talented squad represent a fantastic opportunity, and I look forward to building on the club's successes as it enters a new chapter," Giraldez said in a statement on Monday.

Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, are widely regarded as the most successful women's soccer club in the world and have won a record eight Champions League titles. Under Montemurro, who was appointed coach of the Australian women's national team on Monday, Lyonnes were crowned Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time in the 2024-25 season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

