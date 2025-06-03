Left Menu

IFAB Rules on Retaking Penalties After Accidental Double Touch

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) clarifies that any penalty kick accidentally touched twice by the taker must be retaken. This follows an incident involving Atletico's Julian Alvarez in a Champions League match, leading to the enforcement of the new rules effective from July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), world soccer's lawmaking body, has clarified its stance on penalties accidentally touched twice during execution, declaring such kicks must be retaken.

This decision came in response to Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty in a Champions League match, which was overturned due to his accidental double touch.

Though UEFA confirmed the penalty's annulment aligned with current rules, IFAB specified new measures detailing penalty protocols, effective July 1, allowing replays for accidental double touches.

