IFAB Rules on Retaking Penalties After Accidental Double Touch

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), world soccer's lawmaking body, has clarified its stance on penalties accidentally touched twice during execution, declaring such kicks must be retaken.

This decision came in response to Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty in a Champions League match, which was overturned due to his accidental double touch.

Though UEFA confirmed the penalty's annulment aligned with current rules, IFAB specified new measures detailing penalty protocols, effective July 1, allowing replays for accidental double touches.