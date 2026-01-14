Left Menu

Paris Saint-Germain Tops UEFA Prize Money Table Amid New Format Changes

Paris Saint-Germain emerged as the highest earner from the UEFA prize money pool, receiving 144.4 million euros in the revamped competition format. Inter Milan followed closely as the runner-up. UEFA distributed 2.47 billion euros among 36 elite clubs, reflecting an expanded and lucrative structure.

Paris Saint-Germain secured the top spot in the UEFA prize money distribution last season, amassing 144.4 million euros in the newly formatted competition. The UEFA's comprehensive payout increased by 400 million euros compared to previous years, rewarding Europe's upper-tier clubs handsomely.

Inter Milan, reaching the final but finishing as the runner-up, earned 136.6 million euros. UEFA allocated a total of 2.47 billion euros to 36 teams, each participating in a single-standings league comprising eight matches. Notably, the Borussia Dortmund received nine-figure payments, emphasizing the lucrative nature of the new format.

In stark contrast, clubs like Manchester City earned significantly less due to early eliminations, receiving just 76 million euros. UEFA's report ahead of its annual congress also highlighted the financial results for clubs from lesser competitions, such as Tottenham's 41 million euros earnings as Europa League winners.

