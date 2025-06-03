Thrilling Victory Spree Kicks Off Indonesia Open

The start of the Indonesia Open was nothing short of exciting, as world number one An Se-Young breezed past Busanan Ongbamrungphan with a confident 21-14, 21-11 victory. Shi Yuqi, the defending men's top seed, faced a competitive match against Lakshya Sen, eventually securing a win with scores of 21-11, 20-22, 21-15.

Olympic champion An showed resilience despite her recent Singapore quarter-final setback, swiftly defeating her Thai opponent in just 41 minutes. Meanwhile, defending women's champion Chen Yufei is set to play Pornpicha Choeikeewong. Indian singles hopeful P.V. Sindhu triumphed over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, marking an impressive start to her campaign.

Local heroes Jonatan Christie and Alwi Farhan also made headway. Christie overcame a first-game loss to win against Jason Teh, and Farhan continued his victorious streak by defeating India's H. S. Prannoy. For doubles enthusiasts, Malaysia's top pair, Goh Sze-Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, along with the Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, advanced to keep the tension high.

(With inputs from agencies.)