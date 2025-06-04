Claudia Pina's Heroics Propel Spain to Nations League Semifinals

Spain's Claudia Pina delivered a remarkable performance by scoring two crucial goals from the bench, securing a 2-1 comeback victory against England in the Nations League match on Tuesday. This victory clinched Spain's spot in the semifinals of this year's tournament.

The match, which Spain dominated but struggled to convert into goals early on, saw England's Alessio Russo giving the visitors an unexpected lead in the 22nd minute. Despite commanding possession, Spain faced difficulty in creating substantial opportunities, until Pina's entry in the game.

Substituted in at the 58th minute, Pina rapidly impacted the match, leveling the scoreline within two minutes. She sealed the victory by scoring the winning goal with a spectacular effort ten minutes later, enhancing her prospects for a starting role in the approaching Euro 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)