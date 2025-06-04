Knicks Part Ways with Coach Thibodeau After Playoff Exit

The New York Knicks have relieved their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, of his duties following their exit from the Eastern Conference Finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Thibodeau, who joined the franchise five years ago, guided the team to the postseason in four of those years, culminating this year with a deep playoff run reminiscent of days gone by.

"Our organization's primary goal is to win a championship," emphasized Knicks President Leon Rose in a statement. "This mission has brought us to the tough decision of parting ways with Tom Thibodeau. His unwavering commitment and passion towards leading the Knicks were immensely valued."

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals are set to commence on Thursday, featuring a showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)