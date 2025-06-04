Gary Stead Steps Down: A Legacy of Success with the Black Caps

Gary Stead is set to conclude his highly successful role as the Black Caps coach in June, according to New Zealand Cricket. His exit marks the end of a seven-year period during which the team clinched the inaugural World Test Championship and maintained competitive performances across all formats.

Stead's decision to step down stems from a desire to reduce time spent touring, conflicting with New Zealand Cricket's preference for a single coach across all formats. Under his guidance, New Zealand achieved notable success, including a 3-0 series win over India and strong showings at World Cups.

Gary Stead's legacy includes topping the test and ODI rankings, while also mentoring young talents as veterans exited. Despite stepping back, Stead remains intent on future coaching opportunities, capitalizing on his 30 years of experience. The search for his successor has begun.

