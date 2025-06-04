Left Menu

Record-Breaking Ticket Frenzy for Ashes Cricket Series

Cricket fans have snapped up 311,066 tickets for the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia, breaking previous sales records. The high demand reflects excitement for the series, where Australia will defend the urn against England. Additional ticket allocations will be given to registered fans and general public later.

Updated: 04-06-2025 08:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket fans displayed fervent enthusiasm as they secured 311,066 tickets for the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia, smashing all previous sales records.

The overwhelming demand reflects anticipation for the five-test series against England, where Australia aims to defend the urn on home turf once again.

While initial ticket allocations are exhausted, further sales are planned for registered fans and the general public. Cricket Australia will also host matches with South Africa and India, and the women's team will face India next year.

