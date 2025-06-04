Record-Breaking Ticket Frenzy for Ashes Cricket Series

Cricket fans displayed fervent enthusiasm as they secured 311,066 tickets for the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia, smashing all previous sales records.

The overwhelming demand reflects anticipation for the five-test series against England, where Australia aims to defend the urn on home turf once again.

While initial ticket allocations are exhausted, further sales are planned for registered fans and the general public. Cricket Australia will also host matches with South Africa and India, and the women's team will face India next year.