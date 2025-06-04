Sports World Ablaze: From Tennis Triumphs to Turbulent Skies

Zay Flowers, wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, is back on the practice field with 'no limits' following a knee sprain that cost him two playoff games. The injury occurred against Cleveland, sidelining Flowers during the Ravens' playoff struggles.

The Indiana Pacers' flight to Oklahoma City was diverted after a tornado warning, adding to their 25-year NBA Finals absence. Weather disturbances in the region forced the flight's delay as players hoped to end their finals drought.

The Colorado Rockies clinched their first series of the season with a win over the Miami Marlins, breaking a 22-series losing streak. The team's recent form offers a glimmer of hope for fans yearning for a turnaround.

Tennis saw Carlos Alcaraz dominate his quarter-final at the French Open, swiftly defeating Tommy Paul. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds boxing with apologies from World Boxing after naming Imane Khelif in a mandatory testing announcement.

Legal proceedings continue to affect the sports sphere, with Trevor Bauer's case seeing a ruling that mandates financial recompense from his accuser. In collegiate sports, Wake Forest's baseball coach has issued a public apology for an anti-gay slur caught on camera.