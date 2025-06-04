Left Menu

Black Caps on the Hunt for New Coaching Leader

New Zealand Cricket is searching for a new head coach for the Black Caps in all formats, looking beyond incumbent Gary Stead. Stead, stepping down from white ball coaching, led the team to significant successes. Candidates like Rob Walter and Shane Bond are in consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:29 IST
Black Caps on the Hunt for New Coaching Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • New Zealand

In a bold move, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has launched a quest for a new head coach to steer the men's national cricket team, the Black Caps, across all three formats, following a decision not to extend current coach Gary Stead's role beyond the test format.

Stead has notably stepped down from coaching New Zealand's white ball cricket, prompting NZC to expedite the transition with an announcement on Wednesday that it is now in pursuit of a single head coach for all formats. Among the contenders are South African Rob Walter and former Black Caps bowler Shane Bond, alongside current team assistants Luke Ronchi and Shane Jurgensen.

During his tenure, Stead successfully managed the Black Caps through a series of outstanding performances, notably securing the World Test Championship. Despite a runner-up finish in the 2019 World Cup and the recent Champions Trophy, Stead leaves behind a legacy of resilience and competitiveness credited to his leadership.

