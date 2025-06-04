Black Caps on the Hunt for New Coaching Leader

In a bold move, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has launched a quest for a new head coach to steer the men's national cricket team, the Black Caps, across all three formats, following a decision not to extend current coach Gary Stead's role beyond the test format.

Stead has notably stepped down from coaching New Zealand's white ball cricket, prompting NZC to expedite the transition with an announcement on Wednesday that it is now in pursuit of a single head coach for all formats. Among the contenders are South African Rob Walter and former Black Caps bowler Shane Bond, alongside current team assistants Luke Ronchi and Shane Jurgensen.

During his tenure, Stead successfully managed the Black Caps through a series of outstanding performances, notably securing the World Test Championship. Despite a runner-up finish in the 2019 World Cup and the recent Champions Trophy, Stead leaves behind a legacy of resilience and competitiveness credited to his leadership.