RCB's Triumphant Return: A Celebration in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, freshly crowned IPL champions, were welcomed back to Bengaluru with great enthusiasm. Fans thronged the streets and Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the team. RCB's victory over Punjab Kings marked their first IPL title in 18 years, further enhancing Virat Kohli's legacy with the franchise.
On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recent IPL champions, received a hero's welcome upon their return to the Garden City. The streets were filled with jubilant supporters, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idols, particularly Virat Kohli.
As the team arrived in Bengaluru, they were greeted at the airport by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar. Fans lined the roads to cheer the team as they made their way to a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha.
RCB's six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final at Ahmedabad secured their first title in 18 years, a significant moment for the franchise and their star player, Kohli. The celebrations were set to continue with a parade and fan programs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)