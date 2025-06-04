RCB's Triumphant Return: A Celebration in Bengaluru

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recent IPL champions, received a hero's welcome upon their return to the Garden City. The streets were filled with jubilant supporters, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idols, particularly Virat Kohli.

As the team arrived in Bengaluru, they were greeted at the airport by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar. Fans lined the roads to cheer the team as they made their way to a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha.

RCB's six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final at Ahmedabad secured their first title in 18 years, a significant moment for the franchise and their star player, Kohli. The celebrations were set to continue with a parade and fan programs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

