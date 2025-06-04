Left Menu

RCB's Triumphant Return: A Celebration in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, freshly crowned IPL champions, were welcomed back to Bengaluru with great enthusiasm. Fans thronged the streets and Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the team. RCB's victory over Punjab Kings marked their first IPL title in 18 years, further enhancing Virat Kohli's legacy with the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:37 IST
RCB's Triumphant Return: A Celebration in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recent IPL champions, received a hero's welcome upon their return to the Garden City. The streets were filled with jubilant supporters, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing idols, particularly Virat Kohli.

As the team arrived in Bengaluru, they were greeted at the airport by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar. Fans lined the roads to cheer the team as they made their way to a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha.

RCB's six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final at Ahmedabad secured their first title in 18 years, a significant moment for the franchise and their star player, Kohli. The celebrations were set to continue with a parade and fan programs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025