Underdog Triumph: Will Pride Of Arras Claim Derby Glory?

A small-scale breeder with only four mares in her stable will challenge industry giants with Pride Of Arras in Saturday's Epsom Derby, which features 19 contenders.

The Derby is known for testing the stamina and speed of top three-year-old thoroughbreds on its distinct, horseshoe-shaped track. Currently in its 246th iteration, the race has become a decisive event for future breeding stars in the sport.

Pride Of Arras, coming into the race with a noteworthy victory in the Dante Stakes, represents high hopes for owner-breeders Lavinia and David Aykroyd. The Derby has seen dominance by trainer Aidan O'Brien, but Pride Of Arras aims to disrupt this trend.