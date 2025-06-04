Tragedy in Triumph: Stampede Shadows RCB's Victory

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a stampede occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring several more amid the jubilant celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. The incident has drawn widespread attention and calls for action.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the necessity for the Karnataka government to enhance event safety protocols. 'The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives,' he noted.

Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, labeling the tragedy as heartbreaking and reaffirming his support for affected families. He stressed that no celebration is worth a human life, urging a rigorous review of safety measures to avert future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)