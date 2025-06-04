Left Menu

Tragedy in Triumph: Stampede Shadows RCB's Victory

A stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebrations resulted in 11 deaths and several injuries. Congress leaders express condolences and urge safety protocol reviews. The Karnataka government faces pressure to strengthen event safety measures. The incident highlights the need for prioritizing safety over celebratory fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST
Tragedy in Triumph: Stampede Shadows RCB's Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a stampede occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring several more amid the jubilant celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. The incident has drawn widespread attention and calls for action.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the necessity for the Karnataka government to enhance event safety protocols. 'The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives,' he noted.

Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, labeling the tragedy as heartbreaking and reaffirming his support for affected families. He stressed that no celebration is worth a human life, urging a rigorous review of safety measures to avert future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025