Tragedy in Triumph: Stampede Shadows RCB's Victory
A stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebrations resulted in 11 deaths and several injuries. Congress leaders express condolences and urge safety protocol reviews. The Karnataka government faces pressure to strengthen event safety measures. The incident highlights the need for prioritizing safety over celebratory fervor.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a stampede occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring several more amid the jubilant celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph. The incident has drawn widespread attention and calls for action.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the necessity for the Karnataka government to enhance event safety protocols. 'The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives,' he noted.
Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, labeling the tragedy as heartbreaking and reaffirming his support for affected families. He stressed that no celebration is worth a human life, urging a rigorous review of safety measures to avert future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Real Estate to Diplomacy: Charles Kushner's Controversial Path
Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns
Injuries Derail Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Dreams
BJP Rebukes Congress over Diplomatic Misinterpretation and Criticism
Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash