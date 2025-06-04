Chaos at Chinnaswamy: IPL Celebration Turns Deadly

In a tragic turn of events, a celebratory atmosphere outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium descended into chaos, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals and injuries to 33. The excitement surrounding the Royal Challengers Bangalore's landmark IPL victory sparked an uncontrollable stampede among the throngs of fans gathered to celebrate.

The jubilant crowd, which swelled to the size of hundreds of thousands, overwhelmed the police presence. Enthusiastic fans resorted to climbing trees and walls to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes. However, as the frenzy escalated, what began as a celebration quickly transformed into panic and chaos.

Despite the police's best efforts to manage the swelling crowd, warnings went unheeded, leading to heartbreaking scenes of people collapsing and cries for help echoing through the area. The aftermath has left the city reeling, as families mourn those tragically lost to the night's festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)