Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Unplanned Victory Parade Turns Deadly

A tragic stampede unfolded at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during an unplanned cricket victory event, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and injuring more than 30 individuals. The incident occurred when vast numbers of people, exceeding expectations, attempted to enter the stadium premises.

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, reported that the stadium's capacity was overwhelmed, with 2-3 lakh individuals gathering even though it could only hold 35,000. Confusion heightened due to conflicting messages about a victory parade from both police and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's management.

Police efforts to manage the formidable crowd proved challenging, necessitating mild force to control the influx. In the aftermath, the Bengaluru Metro suspended stops at two nearby stations due to the excessive foot traffic in the area.