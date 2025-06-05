Cristiano Ronaldo Continues to Break Records at 40

In a thrilling Nations League semifinal, Cristiano Ronaldo once again made history by leading Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Germany. The 40-year-old veteran scored his 137th international goal, sealing the win and becoming the oldest player to score against Germany. This victory also marked the end of Ronaldo's five-game losing streak against the Germans.

Portugal fell behind when Florian Wirtz gave Germany a 48th-minute lead with a precise header. However, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez's tactical substitutions, including the introduction of Francisco Conceição and Vitinha, proved decisive. Conceição's long-range effort leveled the score before Ronaldo clinched the win, thanks to an assist from Nuno Mendes.

Germany's goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, put on a commendable performance to thwart further goals, but Ronaldo's prowess was unmatched. This match, notable for featuring players fresh from club triumphs, solidified Portugal's place in the Nations League final, with France set to play Spain in the other semifinal.