Left Menu

Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Title

Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori secured the French Open mixed doubles title, defeating Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King. This marks their second major win together after last year's U.S. Open triumph. Errani celebrates another victory at Roland-Garros following a previous Olympic gold in women's doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:24 IST
Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an exhilarating match, third-seeded Italian team Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori triumphed over their American counterparts, Taylor Townsend and Evan King, to seize the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The duo showcased their synergy and skill, conquering the fourth-seeded team with a score of 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

This victory marks Errani and Vavassori's second major title together, having previously won the prestigious U.S. Open last year. For Errani, the win holds additional significance as she adds yet another trophy to her collection at Roland-Garros, following her Olympic gold in women's doubles with partner Jasmine Paolini.

Despite the loss, Townsend remains optimistic and expressed gratitude to her partner King. The pair looks forward to coming back stronger at Wimbledon, hoping to replicate the success they nearly achieved last year when Townsend reached the U.S. Open mixed doubles final.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025