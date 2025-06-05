Italian Duo Clinches French Open Mixed Doubles Title

In an exhilarating match, third-seeded Italian team Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori triumphed over their American counterparts, Taylor Townsend and Evan King, to seize the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The duo showcased their synergy and skill, conquering the fourth-seeded team with a score of 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

This victory marks Errani and Vavassori's second major title together, having previously won the prestigious U.S. Open last year. For Errani, the win holds additional significance as she adds yet another trophy to her collection at Roland-Garros, following her Olympic gold in women's doubles with partner Jasmine Paolini.

Despite the loss, Townsend remains optimistic and expressed gratitude to her partner King. The pair looks forward to coming back stronger at Wimbledon, hoping to replicate the success they nearly achieved last year when Townsend reached the U.S. Open mixed doubles final.