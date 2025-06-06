Left Menu

Bumrah's Tactical Deployment: India's Test Tour Balancing Act

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra discusses pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's strategic use in India's England Test tour, influenced by workload concerns. Bumrah, advised against back-to-back games due to past injuries, faces potential appearances in challenging matches at Birmingham and The Oval. India also grapples with a reshaped, youthful squad post-legend retirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:22 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As India gears up for its high-stakes Test series in England, all eyes are on the team's strategy surrounding pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Former cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra, has provided insights into Bumrah's prospective usage amidst the series, scheduled to kick off on June 20 at Headingley.

The cautious approach to Bumrah's deployment stems from his past injury issues, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar stating that the bowler had been advised against playing in consecutive Tests. This precaution is due to a previous stress reaction in his back, dating back to the last Australia series in Sydney.

The decision on Bumrah's participation remains undecided, according to head coach Gautam Gambhir. Chopra suggests that it's 'tempting' to deploy Bumrah in tougher conditions at Birmingham and The Oval, where his skills could serve as a crucial advantage. Meanwhile, the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, following their retirement, poses an added challenge for the Shubman Gill-led team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

