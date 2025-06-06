Left Menu

Doping Fallout: Guliyev Loses 2012 Olympic Silver Medal After CAS Ruling

Ekaterina Guliyev is stripped of her 2012 Olympic silver medal following CAS's dismissal of her appeal against a doping ban. This comes after investigations into widespread doping at Moscow's anti-doping lab. Her results from July 2012 to October 2014 are disqualified, affecting Olympic medal allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:11 IST
Ekaterina Guliyev will lose her 800-meter silver medal from the 2012 Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal against a four-year doping ban. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on Friday that her results from July 2012 to October 2014 are disqualified due to doping violations.

This decision follows a larger investigation into Moscow's anti-doping laboratory that identified institutionalized doping practices. Initially, Guliyev, competing under her maiden name Poistogova, finished third at the London Olympics but was later bumped to silver after another athlete was disqualified.

As a result of the CAS ruling, Kenyan Pamela Jelimo is now set to receive the Olympic silver medal, and American Alysia Montano will move up to claim the bronze. World Athletics and the IOC are coordinating the formal medal reallocations as these developments unfold.

