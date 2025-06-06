Gasperini Takes the Helm at AS Roma: A New Era Begins

In a significant strategic move, AS Roma has appointed Gian Piero Gasperini as their new manager, the club announced on Friday. Gasperini, who is 67 years old, signed a contract that will keep him at the helm for three years.

Gasperini's tenure at Atalanta was marked by remarkable achievements, including winning the Europa League in 2024. His departure marks the end of a highly successful nine-year period where he transformed the club from league strugglers to European contenders.

At Roma, Gasperini succeeds Claudio Ranieri, who provided stability last season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish. The club's management believes Gasperini's expertise and innovative approach will help achieve their ambitions of returning to Champions League football.