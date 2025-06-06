Left Menu

Gasperini Takes the Helm at AS Roma: A New Era Begins

Gian Piero Gasperini, former Atalanta coach, joins AS Roma as the new manager under a three-year contract. Gasperini, renowned for innovative tactics, has been tasked with steering Roma into Champions League football. Previously, he elevated Atalanta to European success, marking a significant triumph in his coaching career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:43 IST
In a significant strategic move, AS Roma has appointed Gian Piero Gasperini as their new manager, the club announced on Friday. Gasperini, who is 67 years old, signed a contract that will keep him at the helm for three years.

Gasperini's tenure at Atalanta was marked by remarkable achievements, including winning the Europa League in 2024. His departure marks the end of a highly successful nine-year period where he transformed the club from league strugglers to European contenders.

At Roma, Gasperini succeeds Claudio Ranieri, who provided stability last season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish. The club's management believes Gasperini's expertise and innovative approach will help achieve their ambitions of returning to Champions League football.

