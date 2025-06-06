Cristian Chivu to Lead Inter Milan: A New Era Begins

Inter Milan is poised for a fresh chapter as Cristian Chivu, their former player and youth coach, is set to assume the role of manager following Simone Inzaghi's departure. President Giuseppe Marotta indicated that details with Parma, Chivu's current club, are being finalized.

The Romanian, known for his tenure as a defender at Inter, is expected to sign a two-year contract, marking a significant step in his managerial career. During his previous term with Inter's youth teams, Chivu demonstrated his capabilities by winning the league title in 2022.

Chivu's immediate task includes preparing Inter for the Club World Cup, which begins June 17 against Monterrey in Los Angeles. As Chivu steps into the managerial spotlight, fans and experts alike are eager to see how his strategic acumen will shape Inter's upcoming season.