Ange's Departure: Tottenham's Rollercoaster Ride with Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou's departure from Tottenham Hotspur reflects a tumultuous two-year journey that added a Europa League trophy to the club's cabinet but left mixed emotions among fans.

Despite a blazing start to the Premier League season, Postecoglou's unyielding attacking philosophy led to a dramatic decline, exposing defensive frailties.

While his sacking marks another brief chapter for Tottenham, the Australian manager's impact on the club's culture and style remains an indelible part of its history.

