Turmoil at Tottenham: Postecoglou's Departure After Historic Win

Tottenham Hotspur have dismissed Ange Postecoglou despite recently winning the Europa League, ending a 17-year trophy drought. While fans supported him, the club cited a poor Premier League season finishing 17th as the reason. Chairman Daniel Levy seeks a new manager, marking the fifth change since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed manager Ange Postecoglou, just weeks after he led the team to a historic victory in the Europa League. The decision comes despite the Australian's recent success and amidst mixed reactions from fans.

Postecoglou's exit is attributed to a disappointing Premier League campaign, which saw the team finish 17th. The Board decided a managerial change was necessary, citing the need to prioritize future league success over emotional connections to recent triumphs.

Chairman Daniel Levy is now tasked with finding a new manager, the fifth in six years. Speculation is rife over potential candidates, with Brentford's Thomas Frank and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner in the running. Despite his departure, Postecoglou leaves with praise for the strong foundation he set.

