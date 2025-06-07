Cracking Down on Overage Wrestlers: Inside WFI's Big Move

In a decisive move, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has temporarily suspended 30 wrestlers for competing in junior-level tournaments using fraudulent birth certificates. Over the past month, more than 400 cases have been scrutinized, revealing that many competitors from Haryana manipulated their ages to be eligible for Delhi teams.

Among the troubling discoveries were two overage athletes who clinched medals at the Khelo India Games in Bihar. WFI officials noted that the primary aim is not to ruin careers but to ensure athletes compete in their appropriate age categories. As such, offenders have been barred from participating at the junior levels like U18 and Cadets, with the expectation they compete at the senior level.

Adding to these revelations, a sexual harassment complaint has resulted in the life-time suspension of Haryana coach Sanjay Lather. The WFI's Internal Complaints Committee conducted an investigation after a female wrestler reported inappropriate conduct during the Khelo India Games.

