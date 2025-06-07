Cracking Down on Overage Wrestlers: Inside WFI's Big Move
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has temporarily suspended 30 wrestlers for competing in junior levels using fake certificates. Investigating over 400 cases, most offenders hailed from Haryana and secured fake documents to appear eligible for Delhi teams. WFI seeks apologies and investigates further misconduct, including a sexual harassment allegation against a coach.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has temporarily suspended 30 wrestlers for competing in junior-level tournaments using fraudulent birth certificates. Over the past month, more than 400 cases have been scrutinized, revealing that many competitors from Haryana manipulated their ages to be eligible for Delhi teams.
Among the troubling discoveries were two overage athletes who clinched medals at the Khelo India Games in Bihar. WFI officials noted that the primary aim is not to ruin careers but to ensure athletes compete in their appropriate age categories. As such, offenders have been barred from participating at the junior levels like U18 and Cadets, with the expectation they compete at the senior level.
Adding to these revelations, a sexual harassment complaint has resulted in the life-time suspension of Haryana coach Sanjay Lather. The WFI's Internal Complaints Committee conducted an investigation after a female wrestler reported inappropriate conduct during the Khelo India Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering the Future: Haryana CM Visits M3M Foundation's Skill Academy
Harnessing Treated Sewage for Sustainable Agriculture in Haryana
Haryana Health Department Ensures Readiness Amid COVID-19 Surge
Haryana CM Honors Cultural Roots and Soldier's Valor in Ladwa Celebrations
Andhra Pradesh and Haryana Urge Calm Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases