Radwan's Dazzling Display Propels Leicester to Premiership Final Showdown

Leicester Tigers have clinched a spot in the Premiership Rugby final following a thrilling 21-16 semi-final win over Sale Sharks, held at Twickenham. The victory was largely due to winger Adam Radwan's impressive first-half performance, where his pace and agility resulted in two critical tries.

As the match progressed, Leicester maintained their dominance with Izaia Perese scoring a game-changing try at the 16-16 juncture. Despite Sale Sharks' resilience, bolstered by George Ford's effective kicking, Leicester capitalized on their opportunities.

Amid moments of potential controversy and a farewell to key players like Dan Cole, Ben Youngs, and Julian Montoya, Leicester preserved their unblemished home playoff record, setting up a decisive final against Bath.

