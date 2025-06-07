Radwan's Dazzling Display Propels Leicester to Premiership Final Showdown
Leicester Tigers reached the Premiership Rugby final, defeating Sale Sharks 21-16. Key contributions came from Adam Radwan’s remarkable tries and Izaia Perese’s decisive score. George Ford kept Sale competitive, but Radwan and Perese’s efforts ensured Leicester's victory. The match was highlighted by tactical play and emotional farewells to club stalwarts.
Leicester Tigers have clinched a spot in the Premiership Rugby final following a thrilling 21-16 semi-final win over Sale Sharks, held at Twickenham. The victory was largely due to winger Adam Radwan's impressive first-half performance, where his pace and agility resulted in two critical tries.
As the match progressed, Leicester maintained their dominance with Izaia Perese scoring a game-changing try at the 16-16 juncture. Despite Sale Sharks' resilience, bolstered by George Ford's effective kicking, Leicester capitalized on their opportunities.
Amid moments of potential controversy and a farewell to key players like Dan Cole, Ben Youngs, and Julian Montoya, Leicester preserved their unblemished home playoff record, setting up a decisive final against Bath.
(With inputs from agencies.)