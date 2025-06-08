Italian Duo Triumphs at French Open

Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini achieved a significant victory by winning the women's doubles title at the French Open. They beat the Kazakh-Serbian team of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic with scores of 6-4 2-6 6-1.

This marks the first Grand Slam achievement for the pair, who had previously won the doubles title at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably, this is also Errani's second trophy of the week, as she claimed victory in mixed doubles alongside Andrea Vavassori.

The match saw a closely contested first set with the Italians eventually breaking to win at 5-4. Though Danilina and Krunic rallied to take the second set, they faltered in the third, allowing the Italians to seal their triumph decisively.