Italian Duo Triumphs at French Open

Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini captured the women's doubles title at the French Open, defeating Kazakh Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic. This marks their first Grand Slam victory together, following their Olympic success in 2024. Errani secured a second title this week in mixed doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:13 IST
Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini achieved a significant victory by winning the women's doubles title at the French Open. They beat the Kazakh-Serbian team of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic with scores of 6-4 2-6 6-1.

This marks the first Grand Slam achievement for the pair, who had previously won the doubles title at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Notably, this is also Errani's second trophy of the week, as she claimed victory in mixed doubles alongside Andrea Vavassori.

The match saw a closely contested first set with the Italians eventually breaking to win at 5-4. Though Danilina and Krunic rallied to take the second set, they faltered in the third, allowing the Italians to seal their triumph decisively.

