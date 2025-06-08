Kolkata Thunder Blades Triumph at Inaugural Dream UTT Juniors

The inaugural season of Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors wrapped up with a spectacular finale at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, showcasing India's most promising U-15 table tennis talents. For two weeks, young athletes from across the nation competed fiercely, culminating in a thrilling 5-2 victory for the Kolkata Thunder Blades' Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmarkar over U Mumba TT's Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan.

The tournament served as an essential platform for junior players to gain exposure to professional-level competition and learn from experienced athletes, representing a significant development in India's table tennis scene. Esteemed guests, including Vita Dani, Co-promoter of Ultimate Table Tennis, and Dream Sports Foundation leaders Neel Shah and Sumit Pandey, presented the awards.

Neel Shah, CEO of Dream Sports Foundation, remarked on the success of the inaugural event, emphasizing the opportunity it provided for young players to compete and develop skills necessary for international representation. Both Ritvik and Swara expressed their joy and amazement at participating, underscoring the invaluable experience gained by playing alongside seasoned players such as Adriana Diaz and Quadri Aruna.

The competition was tightly contested, with Ritvik clinching a crucial early lead despite an initial setback against Prateek Tulsani. The Kolkata Thunder Blades' tenacity was evident in their mixed doubles performance, securing victories in critical sets against U Mumba TT. Swara's decisive win in the girls' doubles sealed the triumph for the Kolkata Thunder Blades, marking a memorable end to the Dream UTT Juniors season.

