In a whirlwind of sports news, former Villanova coach Jay Wright dismissed rumors of coaching the New York Knicks, despite close ties with Knicks president Leon Rose. The respected Hall of Famer was not formally interviewed, according to reliable sources.

Coco Gauff electrified American tennis by securing the French Open title, beating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling match. Gauff's victory marks the first for an American woman at Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015, underscoring her burgeoning talent.

Elsewhere, controversy swirls around the Enhanced Games. Olympic swimmer Kyle Chalmers hopes the event will lead to better prize money for clean athletes, amid debates on pharmacological aid. Meanwhile, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh shattered a world record in the 400 metres freestyle.