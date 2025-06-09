Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz: Mastering the Next Era of Clay Court Tennis at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed in a grueling French Open final against Jannik Sinner, cementing his status as the 'Prince of Clay' and marking the longest final in Roland Garros history. The match, notable for its dramatic comebacks and fierce competitors, further solidified Alcaraz's dominance on the clay court.

Updated: 09-06-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 02:10 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a historic showdown at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over Jannik Sinner, clinching the French Open title in an epic match that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. This victory solidified Alcaraz as a rising star in tennis's new generation, earning him the moniker 'Prince of Clay' in the post-Rafa Nadal era.

Alcaraz's steadfast determination saw him save three match points in the fourth set, ultimately outlasting Sinner 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) in one of the sport's most memorable finals. The triumph was his fifth consecutive win against Sinner, halting the Italian's impressive 20-match winning streak at the majors.

Sinner, despite his defeat, held his head high, acknowledging Alcaraz's exceptional skill. 'We gave everything today,' he stated, while Alcaraz, basking in the glory, celebrated with his team. Their fierce rivalry and sportsmanship have captured the global tennis audience's attention, adding a thrilling chapter to the history of Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

