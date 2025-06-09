Jos Buttler Surpasses Paul Stirling to Become Fourth-Highest T20I Run-Getter

Jos Buttler of England has made history by becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket, surpassing Ireland's Paul Stirling. Buttler accomplished this milestone during England's second T20I match against the West Indies on Sunday in Bristol, scoring 47 off 36 balls, with a strike rate of 130.56.

Buttler has now recorded 3,678 runs in 136 matches and 125 innings, with an impressive average of 146.76, including a century and 27 fifties. Despite Stirling's formidable record of 3,656 runs in 150 matches, Buttler's performance places him ahead. Indian legend Rohit Sharma remains the highest run-getter in T20Is with 4,231 runs.

In the ongoing year, Buttler's performance remains consistent, registering 289 runs in seven T20Is. England's victory in Bristol was achieved with notable contributions from Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Tom Banton, culminating in a win with four wickets to spare. Luke Wood shined with the ball, earning the 'Player of the Match' title.

