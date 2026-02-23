West Indies post massive 254-6 against Zimbabwe

Shimron Hetmyer blasted a scintillating 85 off 34 balls as West Indies posted the second-highest team total in the history of T20 World Cup, a massive 254-6, against Zimbabwe in a Super Eights fixture here on Monday. Sent in to bat, Hetmyer produced the fastest fifty in T20 World Cups for West Indies, smashing seven sixes and seven fours during his entertaining innings. He achieved the milestone in 19 balls. He added 122 off 52 balls with Rovman Powell (59). After the two departed, Sherfane Rutherford (31) and Romario Shepherd (21) piled up further agony on the Zimbabwe bowlers. Richard Ngarava (2/47) and Blessing Muzarabani (2/42) managed two wickets. Brief Score: Zimbabwe : 254-6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 85; Richard Ngarava 2/47).

