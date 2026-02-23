"Joy to watch": Shai Hope hails West Indies' batting effort after 107-run win over Zimbabwe

West Indies captain Shai Hope has said that "it was a joy to watch" the team's batting effort after the Men in Maroon registered a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in both teams' first Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Shimron Hetmyer (85 runs off 34 balls) and Rovman Powell (59 runs off 35 balls) with the bat and Gudakesh Motie (4/28 in 4 overs) with the ball shone for the two-time champions.

After the win, Shai Hope praised Rovman Powell for adding valuable runs. He admitted he did not expect the pitch to spin as much as it did, but was pleased with how the bowlers exploited the conditions. Hope highlighted Gudakesh Motie's impact, noting that his time away from the game helped him return stronger with improved wrist spin. "It was a joy to watch. Rovman also added to his run tally. So was great. [Ball gripping] Didn't think it would spin as much as it did today, especially when the leggie bowled in the first innings. The way it was spinning was good to see. [On Motie] We tend to neglect how important time away from the game is. He has used the time away from the game well and has brought something beneficial for us with the wrist spin. Great to see him contributing. [Next game and opening partnership] Yeah, you always want to improve, get better, look better. Not too concerned about King. He's batting well and I am confident about his ability," Shai Hope said in the post-match presentation.

Losing captain Sikandar Raza said Zimbabwe won't make excuses about conditions or venues. He noted that while they expected the pitch to remain good for batting, it began to turn, and Gudakesh Motie's spell proved decisive. Looking ahead, Raza said Zimbabwe will aim to bounce back in their next game against India national cricket team and play for pride and respect. "I think if we think about change in venues, change in country, we will not learn anything, and for me it is very important to learn from this game. We don't want to look for excuses. If we want to go through we have to win in every country, every venue. [Huge target] We thought when we batted, it will stay true but it started to turn. But it was a good learning game. There was a time that myself and Tony were saying that even if the RR gets to 18 we can get it. Motie's spell changed the game. But at this ground, you are never out of the game. [India game] Certainly, even though there are bruises, but we will look to win and earn respect. Both teams have lost and we will try and be better," Raza said at the post-match presentation.

With the 107-run win, West Indies climbed to the top of Group 1 with a strong net run rate of +5.350. Batting first, West Indies posted a mammoth 254/6 -- the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 85 off 34 balls, including a tournament-record 19-ball fifty for the West Indies, while Rovman Powell added 59 off 35. Late cameos from Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford powered the total past 250.

In reply, Zimbabwe faltered despite brief resistance from Brad Evans (43 off 21). Spinner Gudakesh Motie starred with 4/28, dismantling the middle order, while Akeal Hosein and the pace attack maintained pressure as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. (ANI)

