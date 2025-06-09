Iraq Eyes World Cup Hosting Opportunity: Bids for Asian Qualifiers

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) is making a bold move by officially applying to host a segment of the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup, set to take place in North America. This application highlights their eagerness to play a significant role in international football events.

Having pledged full organizational, security, and financial capabilities with governmental backing, the IFA is committed to ensuring a seamless event that meets international standards. They have sent letters to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation demanding transparency and fairness in the host country selection process.

If granted hosting rights, Iraq will manage one of the groups composed of teams placed third and fourth from the third-round qualifiers. The top team from each group will directly qualify for the World Cup finals, while the second-placed teams will engage in a playoff to secure a spot in an international playoff.

