Sumit Nagal's Ongoing ATP Challenger Struggles
Sumit Nagal faced another first-round exit in the ATP Challenger circuit, losing to Geoffrey Blancaneaux. Despite showing resilience, he couldn't clinch the win. This marks his sixth first-round defeat in 2025, contributing to his slide from a top-100 ranking to 170.
India's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal continues to grapple with challenges in the ATP Challenger circuit, facing yet another first-round defeat on Monday.
Competing as the sixth seed, Nagal lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) to unseeded French player Geoffrey Blancaneaux at the Euro 145,250 clay court event. Despite a valiant effort, Nagal was unable to overturn the initial deficit, ultimately losing in a tense tie-breaker.
This defeat marks Nagal's sixth first-round loss in the 2025 season, causing his ranking to drop from within the top 100 to now standing at 170.
