Cristian Chivu: Inter Milan's New Era Begins

Cristian Chivu has taken the reins at Inter Milan, replacing Simone Inzaghi following the team's significant 5-0 Champions League loss to Paris St Germain. The former Inter player and Romanian national signed a two-year contract, marking his third tenure with the club.

Chivu previously managed Parma for less than four months, leading the team to crucial wins and draws against top Italian clubs. His coaching journey began in 2018 at Inter, where he made a notable impact with the youth team, initially winning the league title.

Chivu's immediate challenge will be leading Inter in the Club World Cup, starting on June 17, where they face Mexico's Monterrey. This marks a new chapter in his storied association with Inter, known widely for his commitment and resilient work ethic.

(With inputs from agencies.)