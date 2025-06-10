Left Menu

Andy Murray Reflects on Coaching Stint with Djokovic: Future Opportunities Await

Andy Murray, former world number one, reflects on his brief coaching stint with Novak Djokovic, which ended without a trophy. Despite the challenges, Murray values the experience and remains open to future opportunities in coaching, though not immediately. He cherished learning from an accomplished athlete and working in a team dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:10 IST
Andy Murray Reflects on Coaching Stint with Djokovic: Future Opportunities Await
Andy Murray

Former tennis world number one Andy Murray is contemplating a return to coaching following his brief spell with Novak Djokovic. Despite concluding their partnership without securing a trophy, Murray appreciates the learning experience.

Appointed by Djokovic before this year's Australian Open, the duo's alliance ended prior to the French Open after a challenging performance period for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Murray, who is not eyeing immediate coaching opportunities, highlighted the unique chance to learn from Djokovic and the complexities of coaching, underscoring the value of strategic communication and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025