Tennis-China's Zheng to miss Australian Open

The world number 24, who reached the Melbourne final in 2024, took a ​break from the sport last year after opting ‍to undergo arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow. She missed the U.S. Open before returning to action at the China Open ⁠in September, ‌where she ⁠was forced to retire from her third-round match due to ‍pain in her elbow.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:47 IST
Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open as ‌she continues to work her way back to full fitness after undergoing elbow ⁠surgery, the Olympic champion said on Thursday.

She missed the U.S. Open before returning to action at the China Open ⁠in September, ‌where she ⁠was forced to retire from her third-round match due to ‍pain in her elbow. "Making this decision has been incredibly difficult ​for me. Melbourne is my 'lucky place', where I ⁠won my first Grand Slam main draw match and where I ⁠had my best experience," China's Zheng said in a statement on Instagram.

"I have a special connection to ⁠this place, and I was very eager to start ⁠my new ‌season at the Melbourne Park." The season's opening Grand Slam begins on January 18.

