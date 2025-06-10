Arsenal's Home Field Advantage: A Game Changer for Women's Soccer

In a groundbreaking decision for women's soccer, Arsenal announced on Tuesday that all of its home games in the domestic league next season will be hosted at the club's 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium. The move symbolizes a step forward in promoting women's sports, aligning with Arsenal's recent success.

This season, Arsenal played the majority of its Women's Super League matches at the Emirates, including a notable 5-0 victory against Tottenham that drew nearly 57,000 fans. In contrast, two of their matches occurred at Borehamwood stadium, which accommodates around 4,000 spectators.

The club also addressed its Champions League schedule, stating that initial stages attracting fewer fans will be held at Borehamwood, while knockout rounds will shift back to Emirates. This strategic approach reinforces Arsenal's commitment to enhancing the visibility and popularity of women's soccer.

