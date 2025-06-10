Arsenal's Home Field Advantage: A Game Changer for Women's Soccer
Arsenal, winner of the Women's Champions League, announced plans to host all its domestic league home games next season at the Emirates Stadium. Previously, most games were played at this venue, drawing large crowds, as Arsenal finished runner-up to Chelsea before winning the European championship over Barcelona.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a groundbreaking decision for women's soccer, Arsenal announced on Tuesday that all of its home games in the domestic league next season will be hosted at the club's 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium. The move symbolizes a step forward in promoting women's sports, aligning with Arsenal's recent success.
This season, Arsenal played the majority of its Women's Super League matches at the Emirates, including a notable 5-0 victory against Tottenham that drew nearly 57,000 fans. In contrast, two of their matches occurred at Borehamwood stadium, which accommodates around 4,000 spectators.
The club also addressed its Champions League schedule, stating that initial stages attracting fewer fans will be held at Borehamwood, while knockout rounds will shift back to Emirates. This strategic approach reinforces Arsenal's commitment to enhancing the visibility and popularity of women's soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tottenham's Triumph: What's Next for Postecoglou?
Tottenham's Swift Exit: Postecoglou Sacked Despite Europa Triumph
Tottenham Spurs Women's Coach Vilahamn Sacked After Disappointing Season
Ange's Departure: Tottenham's Rollercoaster Ride with Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou's Legacy: Triumph and Farewell at Tottenham Hotspur