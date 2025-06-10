Left Menu

Claudio Ranieri Declines Italy's World Cup Return Bid

Claudio Ranieri, renowned Italian soccer coach, has decided not to lead Italy's bid for World Cup qualification, a task where previous coaches failed. After considering an offer to coach the national team, he opted to stay with Roma, citing a commitment to the club amid challenging times for Italy's World Cup hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:46 IST
Claudio Ranieri Declines Italy's World Cup Return Bid
  • Country:
  • Italy

Renowned soccer coach Claudio Ranieri has turned down the opportunity to lead Italy's national team in its World Cup qualification bid, following in the steps of unsuccessful predecessors Roberto Mancini and Gian Piero Ventura.

Despite being a beloved figure in Italian soccer, Ranieri will continue his role with Roma, expressing deep loyalty to the club. This decision comes just days after Italy's national team suffered a 3-0 defeat to Norway, leading to a managerial change.

Ranieri's illustrious career includes impressive achievements such as leading Leicester City to a Premier League title. With Italy's World Cup aspirations on the line, the search for a new coach is urgent ahead of critical matches this fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025