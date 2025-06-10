Claudio Ranieri Declines Italy's World Cup Return Bid

Renowned soccer coach Claudio Ranieri has turned down the opportunity to lead Italy's national team in its World Cup qualification bid, following in the steps of unsuccessful predecessors Roberto Mancini and Gian Piero Ventura.

Despite being a beloved figure in Italian soccer, Ranieri will continue his role with Roma, expressing deep loyalty to the club. This decision comes just days after Italy's national team suffered a 3-0 defeat to Norway, leading to a managerial change.

Ranieri's illustrious career includes impressive achievements such as leading Leicester City to a Premier League title. With Italy's World Cup aspirations on the line, the search for a new coach is urgent ahead of critical matches this fall.

