Ngidi Gets the Edge: South Africa's Strategic Seamer Choice for WTC Final
Lungi Ngidi's experience and pace secured his selection over Dane Paterson for South Africa's World Test Championship final team against Australia. Captain Temba Bavuma highlighted Ngidi's track record and tactical advantage alongside Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the bowling attack, while Wiaan Mulder supports the squad.
Lungi Ngidi's seasoned performance got him selected over Dane Paterson as South Africa's third seamer in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
Despite not having played since August, Ngidi's 19 Tests and 55 wickets, including one at Lord's in 2022, earned him a place with fellow pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Meanwhile, Paterson's recent performances fell short of securing his spot.
Captain Temba Bavuma emphasized the strategic choice, citing Ngidi's better record and the need for his unique attributes to complete their bowling lineup. Wiaan Mulder's selection over Tony de Zorzi further highlights mission strategy, focusing on skill alignment and team confidence.