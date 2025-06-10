Ngidi Gets the Edge: South Africa's Strategic Seamer Choice for WTC Final

Lungi Ngidi's seasoned performance got him selected over Dane Paterson as South Africa's third seamer in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Despite not having played since August, Ngidi's 19 Tests and 55 wickets, including one at Lord's in 2022, earned him a place with fellow pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Meanwhile, Paterson's recent performances fell short of securing his spot.

Captain Temba Bavuma emphasized the strategic choice, citing Ngidi's better record and the need for his unique attributes to complete their bowling lineup. Wiaan Mulder's selection over Tony de Zorzi further highlights mission strategy, focusing on skill alignment and team confidence.