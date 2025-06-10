International Stars Gear Up for Big Bash League Draft

Key international cricketers, including Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, are listed in the draft for the 15th season of Australia's Big Bash League. According to ESPNcricinfo, the draft is scheduled for June 19, with the Brisbane Heat having the first pick.

The initial draft list also features top talents like England's Sam Curran and Alex Hales, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee, alongside players from Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Meanwhile, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) draft nomination list includes India's Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as other international stars.

This year's drafts, moved to June for strategic player selection, have attracted over 600 overseas players. Each team has salary band options to consider when drafting, along with pre-signed talents like Jamie Overton and Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide Strikers, and Colin Munro for Brisbane Heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)