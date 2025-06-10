Left Menu

International Stars Gear Up for Big Bash League Draft

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and others headline the first overseas draft list for the 15th season of the Big Bash League. Women's BBL draft features Indian and global talents. The drafts, set for June 19, aim to provide clarity on team rosters ahead of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:41 IST
Shaheen Afridi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Key international cricketers, including Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, are listed in the draft for the 15th season of Australia's Big Bash League. According to ESPNcricinfo, the draft is scheduled for June 19, with the Brisbane Heat having the first pick.

The initial draft list also features top talents like England's Sam Curran and Alex Hales, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee, alongside players from Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Meanwhile, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) draft nomination list includes India's Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as other international stars.

This year's drafts, moved to June for strategic player selection, have attracted over 600 overseas players. Each team has salary band options to consider when drafting, along with pre-signed talents like Jamie Overton and Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide Strikers, and Colin Munro for Brisbane Heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

